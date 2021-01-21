Ad
euobserver
Inauguration took place amid heavy security presence, but with no reports of violence (Photo: Anthony Crider)

US returns to climate deal and WHO, as EU 'rejoices'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US president Joe Biden has overturned America's exit from the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in his first moments in office, amid exuberant praise from EU leaders.

"I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., president of the United States of America, having seen and considered the Paris Agreement, done at Paris on 12 December 2015, do hereby accept the said agreement and every article and clause thereof," his order said.

The climate decision, which will see America re-...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

2017: 'We're lucky Trump didn't know what he was doing'
EU immediately endorses Biden, in 'unusual' move
How MEPs can help Biden's 'Global Democracy Summit'
Inauguration took place amid heavy security presence, but with no reports of violence (Photo: Anthony Crider)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections