US returns to climate deal and WHO, as EU 'rejoices'

US president Joe Biden has overturned America's exit from the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in his first moments in office, amid exuberant praise from EU leaders.

"I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., president of the United States of America, having seen and considered the Paris Agreement, done at Paris on 12 December 2015, do hereby accept the said agreement and every article and clause thereof," his order said.

The climate decision, which will see America re-...