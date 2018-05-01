Ad
Barnier, Varadkar, and Coveney at Dundalk press conference, piling pressure on the UK (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Irish border mess still blocking Brexit deal, EU says

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, DUNDALK, Ireland,

EU Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned of a risk that no withdrawal agreement will be reached with the UK by October if there is no solution on the Irish border issue.

"Until we reach this operational solution for Northern Ireland, a backstop, and we are ready to work on any proposal with the UK, there is a risk [of a no deal]," Barnier said at a press conference with Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar and deputy PM and foreign minister Simon Conveney in Dundalk, Ireland, ...

Barnier, Varadkar, and Coveney at Dundalk press conference, piling pressure on the UK (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

