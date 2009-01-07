Ad
euobserver
Israeli flag: it was announced in June last year to take relations between the two sides to a higher level (Photo: Wikipedia)

Israel believes war won't harm EU relations upgrade

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Despite the carnage wrought by Israel on the civilian population of the Gaza Strip, the Jewish state's ambassador to the European Union, Ran Curiel, has said that the conflict should not have any effect on the planned upgrade of relations between Israel and the EU.

"I don't expect any change to the process of upgrading relations," he told a group of journalists in Brussels. "The positions of Israel and the EU are actually converging."

In June last year, the EU-Israel Association C...

