Ad
euobserver
Mr Kouchner (c) in Georgia this year: A long time has passed since his Red Cross days (Photo: diplomatie.gouv.fr)

France distances itself from Kouchner human rights remarks

EU & the World
by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

The French EU presidency has distanced itself from controversial remarks on human rights by French foreign minister Bernard Kouchner, while defending France's foreign policy record at the EU helm.

"There's a permanent contradiction between human rights and the foreign policy of a country, even of France," Mr Kouchner told French daily Le Parisien on Wednesday (10 December).

"One cannot direct the foreign policy of a country based only on human rights. To govern a country one obvi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mr Kouchner (c) in Georgia this year: A long time has passed since his Red Cross days (Photo: diplomatie.gouv.fr)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections