Ad
euobserver
The EU is expected to contribute more than $750m to new programmes to drive African vaccine production (Photo: Pexels – Martin Lopez)

EU set to lead pledges for African vaccines programme

EU & the World
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

European leaders are expected to lead global contributions of more than $1bn [€930,000] to programmes aimed at increasing vaccine production in Africa at a summit in Paris on Thursday (20 June). 

Officials in Paris and Brussels have indicated that donors, including the European Commission, Canada, F...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU vows to help African 'health sovereignty' after Covid
Vaccine-waiver row refuses to die at EU-AU summit
The EU is expected to contribute more than $750m to new programmes to drive African vaccine production (Photo: Pexels – Martin Lopez)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections