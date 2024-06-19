EU set to lead pledges for African vaccines programme

European leaders are expected to lead global contributions of more than $1bn [€930,000] to programmes aimed at increasing vaccine production in Africa at a summit in Paris on Thursday (20 June).
Officials in Paris and Brussels have indicated that donors, including the European Commission, Canada, F...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.