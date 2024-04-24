Ad
euobserver
In this photo from 2018 - Nine-year-old Emel works from 8am until 8pm, five days a week (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Turkey's education ministry snubs EU auditors

EU & the World
Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Union's auditors were denied data by Ankara on EU money going towards educating refugees in Turkey, posing accountability questions.

A report out Wednesday (24 April) by the EU's financial watchdog, the European Court of Auditors (ECA), says Turkey's ministry of education refused to provide any data into the EU-funded scheme despite repeated reque...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Syrian children flee war to work in Turkish sweatshops
EU billions had 'limited' effect in Turkey, audit finds
EU and Turkey fight for 'lost generation'
In this photo from 2018 - Nine-year-old Emel works from 8am until 8pm, five days a week (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections