Ad
euobserver
Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya (r) with EU enlargement commissioner Olivér Varhelyi (Photo: European Commission)

EU Minsk sanctions 'ineffective', warns exiled leader

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Exiled Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya has said current EU sanctions against the Minsk regime have not been effective.

"Sanctions don't work effectively very much at the moment," she told reporters in Vienna on Monday (22 November), noting loopholes.

But she said the upcoming fifth round of EU sanctions could start to bite, noting they should target state-own firms and banks.

"We estimate up to 40,000 have been detained since 2020, up to 2,000 imprisoned u...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Turkish Airlines risks EU ban over Poland border crisis
Minsk using migrants to 'divert focus from domestic crackdown'
Too early to 'de-escalate' Belarus crisis, says EU official
Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya (r) with EU enlargement commissioner Olivér Varhelyi (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections