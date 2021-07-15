The chance for peace in Yemen

The current Yemeni government was formed in December 2020, consisting of the key parties involved and whose components and competencies are properly reflected in its cabinet.

At its formation, it called on the Houthi militia to stop the war and to pursue national reconciliation.

It also clearly asserted to Houthis that the door is open for participation in power as long as overall governance adhered to the constitution, and embraced principles of equal citizenship rights while a...