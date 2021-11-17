EU top court slams Poland and Hungary again

Hungary and Poland were both slapped down again by the EU's top court on Tuesday (16 November) for violating the bloc's rules - in a further sign that the rule-of-law dispute between the EU and the two countries has become structural.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) said that Hungary violated EU law with its 2018 anti-migration policy and by "criminalising" civil society organisations in...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
