Ad
euobserver
Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán (r) showing off the souther border fence to Italy's Matteo Salvini, then interior minister (Photo: Balazs Szecsodi/Hungary's Press Office of the Prime Minister)

EU top court slams Poland and Hungary again

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary and Poland were both slapped down again by the EU's top court on Tuesday (16 November) for violating the bloc's rules - in a further sign that the rule-of-law dispute between the EU and the two countries has become structural.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) said that Hungary violated EU law with its 2018 anti-migration policy and by "criminalising" civil society organisations in...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Poland and Hungary play for time in 'symbolic' EU court case
New Hungarian opposition head seeks Orbán 'regime change'
EU top court orders Poland to pay €1m-a-day in rule-of-law row
Poland vows not to give into EU 'blackmail' at summit
Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán (r) showing off the souther border fence to Italy's Matteo Salvini, then interior minister (Photo: Balazs Szecsodi/Hungary's Press Office of the Prime Minister)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections