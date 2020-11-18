EU ministers urge Poland and Hungary to unblock budget

EU affairs ministers urged Hungary and Poland on Tuesday (17 November) to lift their blockade on the EU's €1.8 trillion long-term budget and coronavirus recovery fund.

"This is no time for power games, we cannot have a political crisis on top of all this, this is the time to show EU unity," Portugal's EU affairs minister Ana Paula Zacarias said, echoing the message of 24 other ministers, who also called for Hungary and Poland to agree to the package.

Hungary and Poland, on Monda...