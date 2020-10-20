Ad
38-percent of fish species have a 'bad' conservation status, the report finds (Photo: Jason Taellious)

Over 80% of Europe's habitats in poor or bad condition

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The majority of protected landscapes (81 percent) across the European Union have a poor or bad conservation status, and many of them continue to decline despite targets aimed at protecting them, a report from the European Environment Agency (EEA) revealed on Monday (19 October).

In the 2013-2018 State of Nature in the EU report, grasslands, dunes, as well as bog, mire and fen habitats show notable dete...

