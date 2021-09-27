German coalition calculus dominates This WEEK

As of Monday morning, Europe still does not have a clear idea who will lead Germany after 16-years of Angela Merkel at the chancellory.

The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) were on track for 26 percent of the vote, ahead of 24.5 percent for Merkel's CDU/CSU conservative bloc, projections by broadcaster ZDF showed.

While the reigning CDU did better than polls forecasted, it is stil...