'Discriminated, dehumanised' - Denmark's Syrian refugees

When Majdaleen Abu Naboot came to Denmark in September 2015, she was told she would be "safe" in the Scandinavian country.

New set of opportunities, a secure future and some friends. Naboot was hopeful and at last succeeded in starting a new life in Denmark over the past six years, leaving behind a tumultuous past marred by horrors of civil war in Syria.

But now a cloud of fear and uncertainty looms over her head again as her newly constructed life could end any time in the wake...