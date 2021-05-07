11 EU states want to cut fossil-fuels from cross-border projects

A group of 11 member states, led by Denmark, wants the European Union to stop funding fossil fuels, under EU rules for cross-border energy projects - which are currently under revision.

Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Latvia, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden have stressed that decarbonising the energy system now will play a key role in achieving EU's 2030 and 2050 climate goals.

They said EU regulation must not facilitate investments in fossil f...