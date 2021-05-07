11 EU states want to cut fossil-fuels from cross-border projects

A group of 11 member states, led by Denmark, wants the European Union to stop funding fossil fuels, under EU rules for cross-border energy projects - which are currently under revision.
Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Latvia, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden have stressed that decarbonising the energy system now will play a key role in achieving EU's 2030 and 2050 climate goals.
They said EU regulation must not facilitate investments in fossil f...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.