Russia pipeline too precious to sanction, Germany says

Stopping a Russia pipeline for moral reasons would cost industry too much, Germany's foreign minister has warned.

And symbolic travel bans on Russian officials now look like the EU's most probable response to the Kremlin's second use of a chemical weapon in Europe in as many years.

"If, in the coming days, Russia does not help clarify what happened, we will be compelled to discuss a response with our allies," German foreign minister Heiko Maas said in the Bild tabloid on Sunda...