Elements of Ceta are "the absolute limit of the respect for democracy", Wallonia's leader Magnette said (Photo: Martin Caulier)

Wallonia leader rejects EU deadline on Canada

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Belgium's French-speaking Wallonia region will not approve the EU-Canada trade deal before a Friday deadline set by the EU, regional minister-president Paul Magnette has said.

"We won't be able to sign before Friday," he told Belgian public radio RTBF on Wednesday morning (19 October), adding that he realised this would have political consequences.

Magnette, a centre-left politician, said that the demand was "not reasonable" and denounced a "pressure agenda".

Last week Wallo...

