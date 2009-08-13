Ad
Mr Kadyrov (r) and Russian prime minister Vladimir Putin (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU speaks out on Chechnya murders

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Swedish EU presidency has urged Russia to protect its NGO community following a series of killings of human rights activists in Chechnya.

The EU statement comes after the bodies of Alik Dzhabrailov and his wife Zarema Sadulayeva, who worked for the children's charity Save the Generation, were found dumped in the Chechen capital Grozny.

Mr Dzhabrailov may have been targeted because of alleged links with separatists. But his wife asked kidnappers to take her as well when the c...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

