euobserver
May to meet Trump and his family on Friday (Photo: Consilium)

UK turns from EU to US in 'new age'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Theresa May, the first foreign leader to visit the US after Donald Trump’s election, will tell a Republican Party event in Philadelphia on Thursday (26 January) that his presidency and Brexit mark the dawn of a “new age”.

“As we end our membership of the European Union … we have the opportunity to reassert our belief in a confident, sovereign and global Britain, ready to build relationships with old friends and new allies alike”, she will say, according to The Times, a British newspape...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

