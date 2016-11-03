Ad
Russian media denigrated the findings of an international probe into the MH17 disaster

Interview

Russia 'not so strong' inside EU as feared

by Andrew Rettman, BRATISLAVA,

Germany’s former spy chief has said Russian propaganda was failing to make an impact in Europe and that Russian intelligence services were weaker than imagined.

Augustus Henning, the former head of Germany’s BND intelligence service, said Russia was “trying to influence public opinion” in the EU, but was “doing it in a not very sophisticated way. If we look at German media, they are not very successful in the mainstream media and political parties”.

"We see that Russian TV is some...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Russian media denigrated the findings of an international probe into the MH17 disaster

