EU countries 'welcomed' Maliki's departure (Photo: Valentina Pop)

France and Italy call for snap EU meeting on Iraq

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France and Italy have urged the EU foreign service to call an emergency meeting of foreign ministers to discuss the situation in Iraq.

French foreign minister Laurent Fabius made the appeal to EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton in a letter made public by AFP on Monday (11 August).

"I would be very grateful if you could urgently mobilise the member states and the European institutions to respond … It seems to me that a special meeting of the council of foreign ministers wou...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

