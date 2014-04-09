Ad
The commission says its time to phase out state aid to renewable energy producers (Photo: David Huang)

Alarm over EU proposal to cut loose renewable energy firms

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European Commission proposals on Wednesday (9 April) to phase out subsidies for renewable energy producers have met with accusations of a "corporate capture" of EU policymaking.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, competition commissioner Joaquin Almunia said the subsidies, partly paid through levies on big energy intensive industries, are distorting the internal energy market and increasing consumer costs.

“Our objective now is to ensure renewable support is sustainable by gradual...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

