euobserver
Jerusalem: E1 and Givat Hamatos will cut off the holy city from the rest of Palestine (Photo: RonnyPohl)

EU struggling to keep up with Israeli settlement plans

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries in the UN Security Council have condemned Israel's plan to build in the E1 area, while the EU foreign service has criticised plans for a new settlement in Givat Hamatos.

The British ambassador to the UN, Mark Lyall Grant, on Wednesday (19 December) in New York read out to press a joint statement by the four EU countries on the UN Security Council - Britain, France, Germany and Portugal.

It said the E1 plan "would risk cutting off East Jerusalem from the rest of the We...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Jerusalem: E1 and Givat Hamatos will cut off the holy city from the rest of Palestine (Photo: RonnyPohl)

EU & the World

