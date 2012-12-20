EU struggling to keep up with Israeli settlement plans

EU countries in the UN Security Council have condemned Israel's plan to build in the E1 area, while the EU foreign service has criticised plans for a new settlement in Givat Hamatos.

The British ambassador to the UN, Mark Lyall Grant, on Wednesday (19 December) in New York read out to press a joint statement by the four EU countries on the UN Security Council - Britain, France, Germany and Portugal.

It said the E1 plan "would risk cutting off East Jerusalem from the rest of the We...