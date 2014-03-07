Edward Snowden wants asylum in EU

Former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden wants asylum in Europe.

In a series of responses delivered to the European Parliament ahead of next week’s debate on mass surveillance, Snowden told euro-deputies he wants protection in the EU.

“As for asylum, I do seek EU asylum, but I have yet to receive a positive response to requests I sent to various EU member states,” he said in a 12-page statement on Friday (7 March).

Snowden, who is wanted by the Americans for theft o...