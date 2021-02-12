Ad
euobserver
The hard-right Alternative for German (AfD) in November 2020 was ordered to pay a penalty of more than €500,000 to the Bunestag's administration for illegal donations received from outside the EU (Photo: strassenstriche.net)

Close loopholes on foreign funding of EU political parties

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Sandra Kalniete, Brussels,

When we look at disinformation and 'foreign interference', we mostly think in terms of foreign state actors spreading fake news and harmful content to discredit and destabilise individual member states and to weaken the EU altogether.

They surely do. And they do it well by using fake accounts, troll factories, or half-disguised pseudo-news websites, or would-be independent TV channels.

It is very good that we have started to tackle these developments right across the democratic ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Sandra Kalniete is a Latvian MEP with the European People's Party, the European Parliament rapporteur on the special committee on foreign interference and disinformation, and a former foreign minister of Latvia.

Related articles

EU Commission plans sanctions on disinformation
Danes criticise EU political party funding
Corruption report highlights EU political party funding
German court rules on party funding
The hard-right Alternative for German (AfD) in November 2020 was ordered to pay a penalty of more than €500,000 to the Bunestag's administration for illegal donations received from outside the EU (Photo: strassenstriche.net)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Sandra Kalniete is a Latvian MEP with the European People's Party, the European Parliament rapporteur on the special committee on foreign interference and disinformation, and a former foreign minister of Latvia.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections