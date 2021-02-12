Close loopholes on foreign funding of EU political parties

When we look at disinformation and 'foreign interference', we mostly think in terms of foreign state actors spreading fake news and harmful content to discredit and destabilise individual member states and to weaken the EU altogether.
They surely do. And they do it well by using fake accounts, troll factories, or half-disguised pseudo-news websites, or would-be independent TV channels.
It is very good that we have started to tackle these developments right across the democratic ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Sandra Kalniete is a Latvian MEP with the European People's Party, the European Parliament rapporteur on the special committee on foreign interference and disinformation, and a former foreign minister of Latvia.
Sandra Kalniete is a Latvian MEP with the European People's Party, the European Parliament rapporteur on the special committee on foreign interference and disinformation, and a former foreign minister of Latvia.