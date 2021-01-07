Ad
euobserver
Chinese officials have blocked the arrival of international researchers studying the origins of the pandemic (Photo: Guilhem Vellut)

EU tells China to let in WHO team to study Covid origins

EU & the World
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The EU has demanded China cooperate with the international community to understand better the coronavirus, after Chinese officials blocked the arrival of a group of World Health Organization (WHO) researchers investigating the origins of pandemic in Wuhan.

"We expect China to live up to their commitments and provide the WHO with all the necessary access and assistance to successfully carry out its investigations into the origin of Covid-19, in compliance with the international health re...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

China's supply chains and 're-shoring' under Covid-19?
Today must be start of a new EU-China relationship
2020: EU solidarity tested in face of Covid-19 pandemic
Chinese officials have blocked the arrival of international researchers studying the origins of the pandemic (Photo: Guilhem Vellut)

Tags

EU & the WorldHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections