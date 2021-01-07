EU tells China to let in WHO team to study Covid origins

The EU has demanded China cooperate with the international community to understand better the coronavirus, after Chinese officials blocked the arrival of a group of World Health Organization (WHO) researchers investigating the origins of pandemic in Wuhan.
"We expect China to live up to their commitments and provide the WHO with all the necessary access and assistance to successfully carry out its investigations into the origin of Covid-19, in compliance with the international health re...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.