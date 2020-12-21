Covid-hit homeless find Xmas relief at Brussels food centre

On a chilly Monday evening in early December, 45-year old Piera entered a food bank in the centre of Belgium's capital city, Brussels.
An Italian national, Piera had spent three years homeless on the streets of Brussels before finding her way back into a job and an apartment.
Soft-spoken and smiling, she keeps returning to a place that welcomes those struggling to get by, with both food and camaraderie.
"They gave me a lot of help," she says of Kamiano, which hands out foo...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.