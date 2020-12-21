Covid-hit homeless find Xmas relief at Brussels food centre

On a chilly Monday evening in early December, 45-year old Piera entered a food bank in the centre of Belgium's capital city, Brussels.

An Italian national, Piera had spent three years homeless on the streets of Brussels before finding her way back into a job and an apartment.

Soft-spoken and smiling, she keeps returning to a place that welcomes those struggling to get by, with both food and camaraderie.

"They gave me a lot of help," she says of Kamiano, which hands out foo...