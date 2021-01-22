EU leaders keep open borders, despite new corona variant risk

EU leaders, on Thursday (21 January), discussed how to tackle the challenges of new variants of Covid-19, which have triggered calls by some member states for tighter travel restrictions.
"We need to be vigilant to contain as much as possible the new variants of the virus," European Council president Charles Michel said after the video-conference.
"We are fully convinced that we must keep our borders open to maintain the well-functioning of the internal market … [but] new restric...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
