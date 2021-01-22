Ad
euobserver
'We need to be vigilant to contain as much as possible the new variants of the virus,' said the president of the European Council Charles Michel (Photo: European Union)

EU leaders keep open borders, despite new corona variant risk

EU Political
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU leaders, on Thursday (21 January), discussed how to tackle the challenges of new variants of Covid-19, which have triggered calls by some member states for tighter travel restrictions.

"We need to be vigilant to contain as much as possible the new variants of the virus," European Council president Charles Michel said after the video-conference.

"We are fully convinced that we must keep our borders open to maintain the well-functioning of the internal market … [but] new restric...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU vaccine negotiator: joint-purchase doses will 'come first'
EU targets vaccinating 70% of adults by summer
Commission silent as Germany buys own vaccines
'We need to be vigilant to contain as much as possible the new variants of the virus,' said the president of the European Council Charles Michel (Photo: European Union)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections