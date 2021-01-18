EU leaders seek to speed up vaccinations This WEEK

Amid frustration around the sluggish roll-out of vaccines and fears over the new Covid-19 mutants in Europe, EU leaders are holding a videoconference on Thursday (21 January) to discuss ways to speed up inoculating their citizens.

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen and Finnish premier Sanna Marin both wrote to EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen last week.

They urged the EU executive to make good on the bloc's early investment in pharmaceutical companies developing...