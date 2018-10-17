Why 'Spitzenkandidat' is probably here to stay

After the Spitzenkandidat process led to the coronation of Jean-Claude Juncker, the candidate of the European People's Party (EPP), as president of the European Commission in November 2014, EU leaders pledged they would not let the European Parliament keep the control they had grabbed over deciding the commission president.

But four years later the Spitzenkandidat (German for 'lead candidate', but has slipped into common usage) machine has sprung back to life.

Despite EU leaders...