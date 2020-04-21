Spain seeks trillion-size fund in EU recovery feud

The Spanish government will propose on Thursday to other EU governments a €1.5 trillion recovery fund, backed by perpetual debt, to finance the recovery of countries worst-effected by the coronavirus.
Madrid wants economic measures that help EU economies without increasing public debt, according to a three-page document revealed by El Pais newspaper on Monday and c...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.