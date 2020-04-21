Ad
euobserver
Spanish PM Pedor Sanchez and EU council president Charles Michel (before social distancing, at last October's EU summit) (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Spain seeks trillion-size fund in EU recovery feud

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The Spanish government will propose on Thursday to other EU governments a €1.5 trillion recovery fund, backed by perpetual debt, to finance the recovery of countries worst-effected by the coronavirus.

Madrid wants economic measures that help EU economies without increasing public debt, according to a three-page document revealed by El Pais newspaper on Monday and c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Eurozone agreed €500bn cushion against virus blow
No breakthrough at EU budget summit
Von der Leyen: new budget will be EU's corona response
EU leaders at odds on virus-hit economy
Spanish PM Pedor Sanchez and EU council president Charles Michel (before social distancing, at last October's EU summit) (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections