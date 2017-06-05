EU should put pressure on Belarus nuclear project

If, one clear day, you went up in a hot air balloon over my beloved home town of Vilnius, a Unesco World Heritage site, you would see, not far off, a two-headed monster.

Your eyes do not deceive you. There it is: the Ostrovets Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), with its two reactors, being built just 53km away on the other side of the EU border with Belarus.

The construction started in 2009. One reactor is to go online in 2018 and a second one in 2020. Two more are apparently planned by 2...