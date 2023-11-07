The truth about The Other Ukraine political party

Back in February 2022, when Moscow launched its full-blown invasion of Ukraine, it hardly expected to become engaged in a prolonged war. The invasion was meant to be exactly what it was officially called: a "special military operation", a blitzkrieg aiming to quickly destroy the leadership of Ukraine, break the will of the Ukrainian army to resist, and install a pro-Russian occupation regime.
According to the Ukrainian ...
Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (due 2023).
