Germany 'wouldn't veto' Polish tanks for Ukraine

Poland is urging other EU states with Leopard-class tanks to send them to Ukraine after Germany softened its position on re-export.

"Yes. Certainly we're going to send these tanks," Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau told press in Brussels on Monday (23 January) after meeting his EU peers.

"We will do it," he said, when asked if it had already applied for Germany's permission to do so.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said little on the subject to press.

