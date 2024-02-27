Memo from Munich — EU needs to reinvent democracy support

Ten days ago, I was at the Munich Security Conference. The mood was sombre. Russia on the offensive in Ukraine, the US Republicans blocking support for Ukraine, and the murder of Alexei Navalny in a Russian prison on the opening day of Munich — the outlook was bad.
Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen summed the feeling of observers up when she said that there was nothing left for European leaders to discuss (a brave statement to make...
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.
