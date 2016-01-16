Kosovo on trial, as Dutch to host EU-backed court

The Netherlands has formally agreed to host an EU-funded tribunal on Kosovo war crimes, with “sensitive” trials of former Kosovo guerrilla chiefs to start “this year.”

The Dutch government took the decision on the Kosovo Relocated Specialist Judicial Institution (KSJI) on Friday (15 January).

Details remain to be approved by Dutch and Kosovan parliaments.

But the Dutch foreign ministry said it expects trials, on “serious crimes allegedly committed in 1999-2000 by members of...