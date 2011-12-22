Ad
euobserver
The final wording on a free trade and political association treaty was agreed at a summit in Kiev on 19 December (Photo: president.gov.ua)

Increased EU engagement with Ukraine is pressing

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Natalia Shapovalova, Brussels,

Twenty years after its independence, Ukraine seems to have finally stopped shifting between its past and future, firmly choosing the European path. The Association Agreement with the European Union has the potential to integrate the country in the EU. However, until it is signed and ratified, Ukraine’s European and democratic future remains uncertain.

At the recent EU-Ukraine summit held in Kiev, EU leaders warned Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych that the fate of the new agreement...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

EU companies at risk of 'raiders' in Ukraine
Football diplomacy: Euro 2012 and Ukraine
EU-Ukraine relations uncertain despite new treaty
Ukraine prosecutor: Bring me evidence of Yanukovych corruption
The final wording on a free trade and political association treaty was agreed at a summit in Kiev on 19 December (Photo: president.gov.ua)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections