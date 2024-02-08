EU commission silent on Israeli evidence into UNRWA

An investigation into the alleged involvement in the 7 October attacks against Israel by a handful of staff working for UNRWA, the UN agency helping Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, will likely determine whether it continues to get EU funds.

But the European Commission's position to first see the results of the internal UN probe, before making any decision on dispersing aid, appears not to be based on any Israeli evidence.

Asked if they had received any evidence from the Israelis, ...