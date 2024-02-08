Ad
euobserver
'The situation is catastrophic. There is not a single house that was not damaged' said an UNRWA staff member (Photo: UNRWA)

EU commission silent on Israeli evidence into UNRWA

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen and Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

An investigation into the alleged involvement in the 7 October attacks against Israel by a handful of staff working for UNRWA, the UN agency helping Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, will likely determine whether it continues to get EU funds.

But the European Commission's position to first see the results of the internal UN probe, before making any decision on dispersing aid, appears not to be based on any Israeli evidence.

Asked if they had received any evidence from the Israelis, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

US and EU civil servants call to end diplomatic support for Israel
Gaza Abyss: supporting UNRWA is humanitarian imperative
Handful of EU states plus Norway will keep funding UNRWA
'The situation is catastrophic. There is not a single house that was not damaged' said an UNRWA staff member (Photo: UNRWA)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections