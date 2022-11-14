Ad
euobserver

EU calls for 'firm' Belarus border control by Poland

EU & the World
Migration
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A dead body in a freezing river, spinal injuries after falling off a wall, a pregnant woman given a punishment beating after being forced back — this is what's happening on the EU's eastern border, as the EU Commission calls for a "firm" approach by Poland.

The body of Siddig Musa Hamid Eisa, a Sudanese man, was found in the River Świsłacz in Poland on 25 October, bringing to 27 the number of documented fatalities on the Belarusian migration route in the past 14 months.

But ther...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Local Poles near Belarus risk trouble for helping refugees
EU 'foot dragging' on Poland border wall with Belarus
Czechs pushing EU law on Belarus-type migrant storms

Tags

EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections