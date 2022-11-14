EU calls for 'firm' Belarus border control by Poland

A dead body in a freezing river, spinal injuries after falling off a wall, a pregnant woman given a punishment beating after being forced back — this is what's happening on the EU's eastern border, as the EU Commission calls for a "firm" approach by Poland.

The body of Siddig Musa Hamid Eisa, a Sudanese man, was found in the River Świsłacz in Poland on 25 October, bringing to 27 the number of documented fatalities on the Belarusian migration route in the past 14 months.

But ther...