Commission says China's progress on toy safety 'encouraging'

The European Commission has said that "considerable progress" has been made by China on toy safety in response to several major toy recalls on health grounds.
On Thursday (22 November), consumer affairs commissioner Meglena Kuneva said that the commission has been reviewing every link in the toy supply chain, paying special attention to toy imports from China.
In recent months, several major toy manufacturers, including Mattel and Fisher Price, have recalled millions of toys made ...
