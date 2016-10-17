EU and US mull new economic sanctions on Russia

The US and the UK have said Russia might face new economic sanctions over its actions in Syria, with France and Germany also indicating they are willing to take a tough line.
US secretary of state John Kerry and his British counterpart Boris Johnson issued the threat at a press briefing in London on Sunday (16 October).
Kerry said that talks with Russia in Lausanne, Switzerland over the weekend had failed to dispel “deep beliefs” that “Russia is simply pursuing a Grozny solution ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
