EU sanctions cannot stop Iran bomb, memo says

EU foreign ministers have clinched a deal on sanctions against Iran over the country's refusal to halt uranium enrichment. But an internal EU memo suggests sanctions can do little to stop Tehran from getting the bomb.
Ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday (12 February) agreed on "restrictive measures against Iran" in line with a UN security council resolution adopted last December.
The EU sanctions will: ban the supply of enrichment-related goods, technology or assistance; bloc...
