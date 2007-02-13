Ad
Uranium enrichment: Iran says its for peaceful energy, the west suspects foul play (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU sanctions cannot stop Iran bomb, memo says

by Lucia Kubosova,

EU foreign ministers have clinched a deal on sanctions against Iran over the country's refusal to halt uranium enrichment. But an internal EU memo suggests sanctions can do little to stop Tehran from getting the bomb.

Ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday (12 February) agreed on "restrictive measures against Iran" in line with a UN security council resolution adopted last December.

The EU sanctions will: ban the supply of enrichment-related goods, technology or assistance; bloc...

