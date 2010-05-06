EU has no objections to Gazprom-Naftogaz takeover

The European Commission has no objections to Russia's proposed takeover of Ukraine's national gas company, despite warnings that it would harm EU interests.

"The decision has to come between Kiev and Moscow and not in Brussels," EU energy commissioner Gunther Oettinger told journalists in Brussels on Thursday (6 April) after meeting Ukrainian energy minister Yuriy Boyko.

"We should wait and see. A deal has conditions, paragraphs, articles. It has intentions. And so we have, as in...