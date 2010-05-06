Ad
Mr Oettinger (r): 'Today there is no reason for any activity of the European Commission' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU has no objections to Gazprom-Naftogaz takeover

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has no objections to Russia's proposed takeover of Ukraine's national gas company, despite warnings that it would harm EU interests.

"The decision has to come between Kiev and Moscow and not in Brussels," EU energy commissioner Gunther Oettinger told journalists in Brussels on Thursday (6 April) after meeting Ukrainian energy minister Yuriy Boyko.

"We should wait and see. A deal has conditions, paragraphs, articles. It has intentions. And so we have, as in...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

