EU states consider sending soldiers to central Africa

EU states' ambassadors will on Friday (10 January) discuss proposals to send a joint military force to the Central African Republic (CAR).

The EU's foreign service sent round an initial plan to embassies on Wednesday.

Diplomatic sources say it contains two options: sending troops to secure the main roads leading from CAR to neighbouring Cameroon, or posting soldiers to protect the airport in Bangui, in order to relieve French troops who are currently stationed there to carry out o...