The force, of between 700 and 1,000 men, would have the status of a Common Security and Defence Policy mission (Photo: EUSEC)

EU states consider sending soldiers to central Africa

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states' ambassadors will on Friday (10 January) discuss proposals to send a joint military force to the Central African Republic (CAR).

The EU's foreign service sent round an initial plan to embassies on Wednesday.

Diplomatic sources say it contains two options: sending troops to secure the main roads leading from CAR to neighbouring Cameroon, or posting soldiers to protect the airport in Bangui, in order to relieve French troops who are currently stationed there to carry out o...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

