EU working on consumer labels for Israeli settlement products

Denmark is fronting an EU initiative to help consumers boycott Israeli settlement products.
Its foreign ministry is funding an event in Brussels on 23 October to get EU diplomats and NGOs, such as Oxfam and Crisis Action, talking about EU-level guidelines for consumer labels on settlement goods.
The move comes after EU foreign ministers in May said they will "fully and effectively implement existing EU legislation" on the subject.
The EU says settlements are illegal. But i...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
