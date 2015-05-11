Putin justifies Soviet-Nazi pact

Russian president Vladimir Putin over the weekend celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Soviet defeat of Nazi Germany with a military parade on Red Square and a series of smaller events.

But while standing next to German chancellor Angela Merkel, he appeared to justify the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact which the Soviet Union signed with the Nazi regime in 1939.

"This pact made sense in terms of guaranteeing the Soviet Union’s security," he said on Sunday (10 May).

