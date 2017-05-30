Ad
Settling the UK's liabilities in the European Investment Bank could be a painfully long process (Photo: Adriana Homolova)

EU sets out demands on people's post-Brexit rights

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission on Monday (29 May) published its position papers for talks with the UK on crucial issues, such as maintaining citizens’ rights and a financial settlement with repercussions stretching beyond the Brexit end date.

The detailed negotiating positions, which will guide the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, highlight the intricacies of the divorce negotiations.

