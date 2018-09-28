Ad
Israeli soldiers in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank - settlement expansion has surged in recent years (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

Former diplomats raise alarm on Israeli lobby group

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Former Israeli diplomats have accused NGO Monitor, a right-wing pressure group, of sowing misinformation that undermined EU efforts on conflict resolution.

The Jerusalem-based group, which also has a one-person office in the EU capital, Brussels, "disseminates misleading and tendentious information, which it presents as factual in-depth research", Ilan Baruch, Israel's former ambassador to South Africa, said in a report by the Po...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

