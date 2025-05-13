Ad
Andrzej Domanski: 'Russia is doing less well than Russian propaganda would have it' (Photo: EU Council)

Poland’s Domanski expects deal on €150bn defence fund this month

EU & the World
Green Economy
Ukraine
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Polish finance minister Andrzej Domanski said he expects EU countries will strike a deal this month on a €150bn fund to ramp up the bloc’s defence efforts.

“There are no major outstanding issues. I really do believe we can achieve this compromise this month,” he told a news conference in Brussels after a meeting of finance ministers on Tuesday (13 May). <...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Andrzej Domanski: 'Russia is doing less well than Russian propaganda would have it' (Photo: EU Council)

EU & the World

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.



