euobserver
Kurdish YPG fighters: Seen as allies by the US and EU, but as PKK-linked terrorists by Turkey (Photo: Kurdishstruggle)

Turkey clashes with allies over attack on Syria Kurds

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France and the US have urged Nato ally Turkey to stop firing on Kurdish groups in Syria, putting at risk a new “cessation of hostilities” accord.

The French foreign ministry appealed on Sunday (14 February) for an "immediate halt to bombardments, by the [Syrian] regime and its allies in the whole country, and by Turkey in Kurdish zones".

It added that the “absolute priority is the implementation of the Munich communique” - a deal to...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

