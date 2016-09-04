Turkey sends EU mixed message on migration

Turkey reassured the EU on Saturday (3 September) that it would continue to implement a deal to stem the flow of migrants to Europe, but said it would not make further moves unless it is granted visa-free EU travel.

"Turkey remains committed to the 18 March consensus," Turkey's EU affairs minister Omer Celik said after a meeting in Bratislava with EU foreign affairs ministers.

“We will continue to implement it out of humanitarian reasons,” he added.

He said that the one-to-o...